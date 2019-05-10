Linus Oota , Lafia

In its renewed efforts to phase out estimated billing, improved quality service to its customers, Abuja Electricity Distribution Center (AEDC) has flagged off Meters Asset Providers (MAP) for public use in the purchase of credit.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive officer of AEDC, Ernest Mupwaya who flag off the program yesterday in Keffi, Nasarawa State said that three vendor centers were selected for AEDC in its franchise areas of FCT, Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa states.

According to him “the vendors selected for AEDC are MOJEC, TUBOR and MERON, while MOJEC will handle FCT and Kogi state, TUBOR will operate in Niger state while MERON will operate in Nasarawa state.

“In all, 900,000 customers have been scheduled for metering in AEDC franchise area in the first instance, being a moving target, we are aware that the number may increase and as it does, the vendors will take them along, this project is expected to last for 36 months.

“The pedigree of the vendors approved for AEDC by the regulator are well known to us as we have worked with them in the past, we are optimistic that they will deliver on this project as they have always done” he said

The vendor centers are selling points equipped with internet computers stocked with electrical energy, where customers can buy various units of energy credit using their prepared card.

He explain that new meter rollout would address the challenge of overbilling if customers, accuracy of billing of customers, energy accounting is ensured, energy management/conservation by customers, ensure transparency while customers metered in good time.