From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has assured a local precision engineering technology and heavy industries company, Zeetin Engineering of stable supply of power as it prepares to begin production at its Idu heavy-duty factory in Abuja.

Executive Director, Corporate Services of AEDC, Faruk Aliyu, made the promise in response to a public complaint by Zeetin of inadequate power supply to run its factory at Idu, when he led a delegation to the factory recently.

Concerned about Zeetin’s public outcry, Aliyu took a working tour of the facility with a view to proffering solutions to Zeetin’s needs in its drive to commence production of high-tech machines, heavy-duty equipment, machines and spare-parts in Nigeria.

While welcoming the AEDC team, the Managing Director of Zeetin, Azibaola Robert, represented by Manager, Operations, Mr. Abiola Adeniyi, told AEDC, that “Power has been our greatest challenge in our bid to bring Nigeria to the world as a technologically advanced country. It is a very serious challenge which must effectively be dealt with to ensure that we have uninterrupted, seamless power supply for our production.”

Robert said they had installed very sensitive and expensive energy-consuming machines there that must operate under well-controlled power supply conditions and need the help of AEDC for their energy needs.

In response, the leader of the AEDC team assured of synergy between Zeetin and AEDC to actualise the goals of the factory for the benefit of Nigeria.

While expressing delight over the milestone achieved by Zeetin in setting up its technology factory, with an array of machines and equipment already installed, Aliyu assured that AEDC would work out a solution for steady power to the factory.

“AEDC is a responsible corporate organisation committed to quality service delivery to all our customers. We are striving daily to do just that and keep them satisfied,” he said. “So, when we heard of your complaint, we deemed it expedient to come see things for ourselves. Having come here we are satisfied that you mean business, and we mean business too. We are proud of the state-of-the-art technology-based machines assembled here in your factory.”

Aliyu assured the advanced engineering company of AEDC’s capacity and readiness to provide it with regular power supply, “to keep all these critical machines running and producing. We will partner with you, support you; because we give priority to the provision of power to meet the energy needs of our customers and we are readily available to sort out any challenges or issues that may arise in your power consumption needs.” He said.

Zeetin further assured AEDC of its readiness to fill any gap in the technology needs of AEDC by producing, locally to international standards, the transformers, high tension electric masts and other power transmission devices it may need, thereby reducing the foreign exchange needs of AEDC and saving the company vital scarce resources.

