From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has said that out of the 180,000 meters to be installed in its franchise areas, under Mass Asset Programme (MAP), it would soon distribute 150,000 meters to its customers at N63,061.32 single phase and N117,910.69 three phase.

Speaking to newsmen to commence the metering process, the Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Donald Etim said that it halted the exercise due to the operations of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

MAP, he said, gives customers the option of paying for a meter while the money is refunded to them through the issuance of energy credit over a period of 36 months.

“To get a meter, under this scheme, AEDC customers are required to apply by registering on the company’s website at www.abujaelectricity.com. After this, a site verification is conducted and payment notification is then sent to the customer and finally metering of the customer’s property is executed” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Etim also explained that the MAP scheme is in response to the efforts of AEDC to ensure that all customers are metered in line with the policy of the Federal Government. He added that regulated price for single phase meter is N63,061.32 (VAT inclusive) while a three phase meter goes for N117,910.69 (VAT inclusive).

“Our customers are assured of a seamless processing of their application for a meter. Customers are also assured of the fact that meters will be installed within 10 days of the receipt of their application for a meter” he noted.

According to him, AEDC has developed a platform that allows electricity customers to buy energy directly from the company’s website rather than go through a third party.

“With this platform, customers are not only assured of the elimination of extra charges such as service charge, commission and convenience fees, they are also assured of easy reconciliation of their account, 24/7 online real time service, as well as instant value for the energy purchased from any part of its franchise area. All the customers need to do to purchase electricity is, visit: http://pay4energy.abujaelectricity.com” he said.