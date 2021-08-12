From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A magistrate Court sitting in Lokoja has sentenced a Staff of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Company AEDC, Mr. James Olayemi to six months imprisonment for unlawful disconnection of electricity supply to a customer’s house in Lokoja , the State capital.

The Chief Magistrate, Tanko Muhammed also ordered for the reconnection of electricity supply to the compound of the customer, .Dennis Osawota with immediate effect.

Earlier, the Complainant, who is a retired top Management staff of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) had dragged James Olayemi a Marketing officer and the Regional Manager, Lamidi Obadaki to court over the damages done to his property as a result of unlawful disconnection of electricity supply to his house even after payment of N370,000 for February bill and still went on to cut the power supply to his house.

The prosecution said the duo had allegedly committed offences contrary to Regulations 5 and 11 of the Nigeria Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission Connection And Disconnection Procedures for Electricity Services 2007 and punishable under Section 94 of electric power sector reform (EPSR) Act 2005.

The prosecution counsel, O.C. King Esq. who was represented by Emeje Aruwa said the duo was brought to court pursuant to sections 86, 87, 88, 107 (a), (e), 108(1) (c), 111, 112 and 113 of the Kogi State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2017, Dennis Osanwuta.

According to the prosecution, the defendants, on March 10, 2020 along with others still at large, did “maliciously and unlawfully disconnected electricity supply to electricity metre with Account number 715718350 supplying electricity to the building being occupied by the complainant at No 1, NIWA Quarters, Lokoja, Kogi State.

The first information report reads in part, “That you and others now at large on the 10th March, 2020 within the Magisterial District of this court, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony.

“To wit: Unlawful disconnection of electricity supply and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 97 of the Penal Code, Laws of Kogi State.”

Aruwa also submitted that the duo did conspire to carry out a disconnection of electricity supply to the premises of the complainant in spite of the fact that he did not default in payment of his bills and described the act as unlawful.

He urged the court to take cognizance of Regulation 10(8) of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, Connection and Disconnection Procedures of Electricity Services, 2007.

However , the Counsel to the defendants, C.P. Ocheja Esq. urged the the court to determine whether the prosecution had made out a prima facie case against the defendants to warrant the court compelling them to enter their defence.

Ocheja urged the court to strike out the case over presumed inability of the prosecution to establish a prima facie case against the defendants to link them with the alleged offences.

In his judgement , the Chief Magistrate , Muhammed Tanko absolved the Regional Manager Mr.Lamidi Obadaki who is the second defendant in the suit of any complicity on the two count charge and therefore discharged and acquitted him , stressing that from the evidence before him there was no link between him and the criminal activities of the first defendant .

He said James Olayemi has been sentenced for running contrary to Sections 5 and 11Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission Connection And Disconnection Procedures for Electricity Services 2007 and punishable under Section 94 of electric power sector reform (EPSR) Act 2005.

The trial judge said the provision of Section 5 stated that the electricity consumers are given maximum of 10 days for payment of electricity bill and 3months before disconnection could be made after AEDC must formerly have written to inform the customers of the impending disconnection.

“In view of evidence before me, the complainant has not been given such opportunity , therefore the first defendant is guilty as charged .I hereby sentence him to six months imprisonment and an option of fine of N50,000”, he stressed .

