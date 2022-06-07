From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has condemned the arrest and assault of its workers by the operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), threatening to explore all legal means to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

In a statement, AEDC said that the officials of EFCC visited the premises of AEDC without notice or any warrants and so violated the rights of law-abiding citizens of the country. Several staff of the company were physically assaulted, unlawfully arrested and arbitrarily detained without cause or justification. These operatives acted unprofessionally and in absolute disregard of the laws and precepts of the country they were employed to serve” the company, lamented.

According to the marketing manager of AEDC, Mr Donald Etim, the operatives of EFCC acted unprofessionally and in absolute disregard of the laws and precepts of the country they were employed to serve.

“As a responsible corporate organization, we wish to state that we unequivocally condemn this action in its entirety. The law is clear. Any law enforcement official who commits violations against law-abiding citizens must be brought to justice and redress must be provided to the victims. AEDC will explore all legal measures to ensure redress for this gross and regrettable violation of our rights.

AEDC values every member of staff and does not tolerate any intimidation, threat or assault by members of the public or any institution against any of its representative in the course of discharging their duties. In the meantime, we implore our staff to remain steadfast and law-abiding citizens as they perform their lawful duties” Etim, said.