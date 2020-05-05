The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says it will, from May 12, no longer be in a position to serve all those who are indebted to it.

Mr Oyebode Fadipe, AEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communications made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

“While this decision is very painful to us, we have found it unavoidable.

“The need to recover outstanding payments has become very urgent, as other members of the value chain on whose behalf we also act require funds continue to remain in business of generating and transmitting electricity,’’ he said.

Fadipe said that during the period of COVID 19 total lockdown, AEDC did everything to cushion the effect through the supply of electricity without insisting on payment.

He said that AEDC recognised that there was a sharp drop in economic activities.

“This is in line with our culture of making the comfort of our customers our priority.

“Therefore, in these unprecedented times we all face as a result of the novel COVID-19 pandemic, we wish to express our solidarity with you our esteemed customers.

“However, with the gradual restoration of socio-economic activities, we cannot sustain serving you unless payment is received for the service that had been rendered,” he said.

According to him, AEDC trusts that consumers will show the understanding that the period requires and help the company to continue to serve them.

Fadipe said that given the need to observe the physical/social distance and other safety precautions associated with the COVID 19 pandemic, AEDC encouraged consumers to use any of the online payment channels.

He said that details of online payment channels could be obtained from AEDC website – www.abujaelectricity.com. (NAN)