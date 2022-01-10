From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government, yesterday, confirmed that Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) workers have received their 18 months backlog of salaries and allowances.

In a statement, Minister of Power, Engineer Abubakar Aliyu, said that the payment of the entitlements was at his behest.

This, he noted, was in fulfilment of his promise to the workers after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“The intervention of the ministry facilitated the payment of the entitlements of AEDC staff, as agreed in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and other stakeholders in December last year.

“The entitlements settled include, unpaid allowances, salaries, union deductions and unremitted 20 months pensions contributions deducted from workers’ salaries” the statement, noted.

To this end, the Minister reaffirmed his commitment to work with all stakeholders to ensure steady electricity supply and stability in the electricity industry.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Aliyu added that the federal government will continue to ensure that all the electricity sector players and stakeholders work according to the rules and guidelines.

Recall that on December 6, 2021, workers of AEDC protested the non-payment of their 18 months salaries, allowances and entitlements, a development that threw the franchise states into darkness. The franchise states include, the federal capital territory (FCT), Kogi, Nasarawa and Kaduna states.

However, the Federal Ministry of Power took the initiative that ended the strike by engaging the organised labour.

The strike came at the time changes in shareholding in AEDC and the appointment of an interim management for AEDC took effect.

In the MoU signed by the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jeddy Agba; chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sanusi Garba; General Secretary, National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Joe Ajaero and chairman, NUEE FCT, Godfrey Aba, it was agreed that the federal government would ensure that the grievances of the workers were addressed within 21 days.