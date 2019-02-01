Africa Entertainment Network (AEN) has called for synergy between entertainers and business professionals.

The call was made by AEN founder and President, Emdee David Makezela, during the unveiling of the platform’s social networking website in Lagos recently.

Speaking at the event, Makezela said: “AEN is a social entertainment forum for networking among entertainers, lovers of entertainment and business professionals. It’s a platform, which embraces actors, musicians, models, writers, OAPs, directors, producers, marketers and media practitioners. Over the past eight years, we have opened branches in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Edo and Delta States, and also Ghana, Finland, South Africa, the UK and USA.

“The need for synergy between entertainment practitioners and business professionals cannot be over-emphasised. We promote our businesses and ourselves. Our mission is to build the biggest, vibrant and most profitable network of African entertainers and business professionals. Our vision is to discover, groom, promote and market creative talents and ideas, giving everyone an opportunity to be economically empowered and professionally progressive.”

The website enables artistes to have unique profile pages where they can promote their works for global reach.