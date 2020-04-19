Christopher Oji

The Nigeria Air forces has deployed an additional helicopter to assist the Nigeria Police in the war against crime in Lagos and Ogun States .

The additional helicopter was to give backings to the Nigeria police Air wing for surveillance air patrol.

This was revealed by Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, during a confidence building patrol across the state with heads of security agencies .

The CP said the show of force was to assure residents of adequate security amid tension and apprehension of rumored attacks by a group of criminal gang ‘one million boys’.

Odumosu in a press statement by the Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, stated: “The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, and heads of other security agencies in Lagos State, which include: Nigerian Army, Air force, Navy, Department of State Service ( DSS) etc, embarked on confidence building patrol across the length and breadth of Lagos State. The large convoy of the security chiefs visited Ikeja, Mangoro, Iyana Ipaja, Agege, Dopemu, Ojodu, Berger, Ogba, Abattoir, Oshodi, Mushin, Lawanson, Surulere, Orile, Bode Thomas, Sabo, Ejigbo, Aguda, Ijesha, Ago Okota, Festac, Ejigbo, Ikotun, Idimu, Agege, Ikotun, Idimu, Igando, Mushin , Kofo Abayomi, Ajah, Ilaje, Langbasa, Adeniji Adele, Ebute Ero, Apapa, Ajengule, Tolu, Amukoko, Ijora Badia, Layeni, among others.

“The CP and other speakers addressed the residents of the communities visited in English, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa Languages. The CP reassured the people of the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies in the state to protect lives and property. The CP advised residents to shun rumour mongering and spreading fake news. He described the rumour making the rounds on social media that a gang of criminals known as ‘one million boys’ is planning to attack some communities in the state, as baseless. He told them that the command under his watch has in the last four months incapacitated the gang and other criminal elements in the state with the arrest of over 800 suspects and recovery of over 40 various categories of firearms.

“ On the assumption of duty as Commissioner of Police, he launched a special operation known as Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants with a mandate to identify the various cult groups and gangs in the State, isolate them, and bring them to justice.”