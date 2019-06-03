Aero Contractors Airlines recently marked its 60th year of operations in the Nigerian aviation industry with a pledge to invest in the acquisition of more aircraft that would assist in its route expansion project within and outside Nigeria.

Managing Director/CEO of the airline, Mr. Ado Sanusi, who spoke to journalists at an health awareness campaign held in Lagos at the weekend said the target was to return the airline to its previous status as the number one choice airline of passengers with 15 aircraft in its fleet plying both domestic and regional routes.

“We intent to continue to properly maintain our existing fleet and to grow it to reclaim our position as the number one airline for passengers in Nigeria,” said Sanusi. Our target is to become a 15 aircraft operator with dominant footprints in the Nigerian market and in West Africa,” added Sanusi.

The airline, in the last three years, has been under the receivership of AMCON following its inability to repay some of its debts to creditor banks in the country. Daily Sun learnt that Aero Contractors exposure to AMCON and other creditor financial institutions in Nigeria is in excess of N30billion.

But Sanusi said the airline was gradually coming out of the woods and that the establishment of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Lagos had been of great assistance in the maintenance of the airline’s existing fleet as well as boosting its revenue. Sanusi said it was a great feat for the airline to have remained in business for the past 60 years despite the harsh operating environment in the country and expressed gratitude to Nigerian passengers who patronise it.

According to him, the airline had decided to hold an health campaign as part of activities marking it’s 60th anniversary in Nigeria to raise awareness on healthy living in workplaces as well as assist eradicate the scourge of cancer in the society.

Said Sanusi, “Corporate Social Responsibility is very important to us. It is the fabric that binds us to the society and we love it. The society has given us so much and it is always important to give back to the society.