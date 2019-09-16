Aero Contractors has announced the resumption of flight operations to Benin, the Edo State capital today, September 16.

In a statement signed by its Managing Director, Ado Sanusi, said that the airline would fly into Benin City four times a week; Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Captain Sanusi stated that the airline’s Boeing 737-500 aircraft would be used for the operations and that for weekdays, the flight will depart Lagos to Benin City at 16:55 pm and out of Benin City to Lagos at 18:15pm, while on Sundays, it will depart Lagos to Benin City at 12:40 pm and out of Benin City to Lagos at 14:00pm.

“We are pleased to announce that Aero will expand its route network to Benin City on Monday, September 16,2019, to further increase the airline’s route. We are also resuming these operations to give people from the state opportunity to make Aero their preferred choice of the airlines operating into the city.”

“Resuming operations on the Benin route will reinforce the strength and quality of our brand. We will continue to offer the most reliable, safe and secure operations, which the airline is renowned for,” Sanusi said.