AFA Sports has signed on the Ghana Basketball Association to be the official apparel sponsor for the men and women’s basketball teams.

AFA Sports continued its support of African teams and leads the way in Africa’s sports apparel market. The brand is staying true to her support of grassroots communities through the support of local and national teams.

“This partnership is milestone collaboration because the Ghana basketball teams have immense potential and talent to become a basketball powerhouse in Africa. It is also a step ahead for AFA in our standing collaborations and empowerment of African athletes,” the CEO of AFA Sports, Ugo Udezue, said. The President of Ghana Basketball Association, Iddrisu Gamel Ayambire remarked on the fruitful collaboration by assuring that AFA is the best to handle the task of providing quality apparel to the team and help in the task of building grassroots basketball in Ghana.

“This collaboration is the best we’ve had in years and it’s a win-win for both organisations. Ghana Basketball Association will take advantage of this partnership to propel us forward in becoming a leading basketball organisation in Africa.”

Community is at the core of AFA’s brand. The company, which started operations in 2017, started with a quest to empower local communities and athletes. AFA Sports is the official apparel sponsor of the Nigerian women’s Basketball Team and had supported the team through her 2 times Afrobasketball win and earning a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.