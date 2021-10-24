Nigeria’s leading sports kit company, AFA Sports is set to create history as it has added perfume to its line of products.

Now, there is AFA perfume and the variety of products will be hitting the stores worldwide with the big launch set for Paris by the first quarter of 2022. A pre-launch event was held in Lagos this month.

The Chief Executive Officer of AFA Sports Ugo Udezue says that adding fragrance to their line up is just one of the many ways of fulfilling every aspects of the schedule they have marked out as a sporting brand.

“Our brand is about lifestyles and sports. We will cover all aspects,” Ugo explained a few days after his team sat out at the beachside in Lagos in a pre-launch outing.

AFA clothing hit the market in 2017 and has catered for different classes of people in the society. Their unique designs with touches of Nigerian and African fabrics has made strong marks in the market and Ugo, a former power forward with the Nigerian men’s basketball team D’Tigers explains that the plan is not different this time.

As a brand AFA (Africa for Africa) has been conscientious to the needs of African athletes, just as when it developed the Humid-resist-fabric to keep the body cool in Africa’s extreme humidity. When the firm was named the official apparel partner to Team Nigeria for the Tokyo Olympics, AFA Sports conducted an extensive research on the Japanese climate in order to curate the best performance fabrics for the Olympics team where the margins of success can come down to the athletics products.

The research necessitated AFA Sports sourcing the best locally available fabrics and in some cases developed completely new concepts thereby, coming up with the best track and field products tailored exclusively for the Nigerian athlete’s best performance in the Japanese climate.

It is similar story for the fragrance line.

“We are passionate about changing the narrative of the African story through a positive mindset while working diligently to create products that deliver in all facets at the international level.

