Africa’s leading Sports Merchandise Brand, AFA Sports has unveiled new team jersey for the African Champions, D’Tigress, ahead of the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.

At the unveiling ceremony on Sunday, in Lagos, D’Tigress’ captain, Adaora Elonu and Evelyn Akhator displayed the new home and away jerseys for the team, while guests were allowed to hang out with their favourite players and shop from the AFA Sports store.

Speaking at the event held at the AFA Sports Store, CEO AFA Sports, Ugo Udezue, reiterated their support for the team and believes the kit will be a source of inspiration to the team at the Afrobasket Women Championship starting in Dakar, on Saturday.

“We have been with you right from your early days. AFA Sports understands how you’ve grown from little or nothing to such a great team and asset. We are proud of you knowing how hard you’ve worked to reach and stay at the top. At AFA Sports, we believe in you and would do everything necessary to stand with you.”

“This set of jerseys is of the highest quality like the others. But, we’ve made this special for D’Tigress brand. And that’s why it has the touch of the African traditional clothing. So, go and be the champions that you are,” said Udezue.

Meanwhile, D’Tigress’ captain, Adaora Elonu, expects the new jersey to serve as an extra motivation going into the Afrobasket championship.

“Our aim is to go there to defend our title; it will be very tough, but we are preparing and training hard and with this new jersey, we are sure it will give us the extra motivation to do well.”

The D’Tigress are expected to leave Nigeria on tomorrow for their Afrobasket title defence in Senegal, from August 10-18.