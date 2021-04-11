From Sola Ojo, Kaduna
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone ‘A’ has elected a new set of leaders at its annual zonal convention held at the Federal College of Education Technical, Gusau, Zamfara State.
In a statement signed by Chairman, Communiqué Drafting Committee, S A Lukman and Secretary, Baba Waziri, the student body called on both the Federal and Kaduna State governments to fast-track release of the remaining 29 students of Federal College of Forestry and Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna.
The communiqué reads in part: “NANS condemns the continuous attacks on schools by bandits and kidnappers including the abduction of innocent Nigerian students, hence, it has approved the conceptualization of Safe Campus Initiative to compliment security network on campus to be headed by Comrade Salahudeen A Lukman.”
The statement added that he annual zonal convention became sacrosanct following the expiration of term of office of the outgoing zonal leadership under Comrade Zakari Hashim of Federa
Leave a Reply