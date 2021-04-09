From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Five more students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna, have been released.

The first five of the students kidnapped on March 11, 2021, from their school hostel, regained freedom last Monday.

The latest release of the students came on the heels of Arewa Consultative Forum’s Promise to set up a Committee to facilitate meeting with governments over the 39 abducted students.

The five released yesterday brings the number of the freed students to 10, leaving 29 still in captivity. One on the parents, who confirmed the development, said the freed students were picked up by the Police in Giwa local Government and were on their way to Kaduna town, as at the time of filing this report.

The parent said, “yes, five more of our children have been released. Presently, we are waiting for them to come into Kaduna. But, I can confirm to you that they have already been picked by men of the Nigerian Police.”