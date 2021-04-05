From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Five of the 39 kidnapped students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Kaduna city, have been recovered by military troops.

The students were abducted from the school hostels in the second week of March, their abductors demanding a N50 million ransom for their release.

Reports say they were recovered on Monday afternoon and are undergoing thorough medical checks at a military facility in Kaduna.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: ‘The Nigerian military has informed the Kaduna State Government that five of the many kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna were recovered this afternoon and are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical check-up.

‘The Kaduna State Government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case.’

