LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), AgroNigeria/AgroAfrica yesterd ay described the current closure of Nigeria’s land borders as a bold and decisive step by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

They said this in Ilorin at the opening ceremony of a-two day agric workshop tagged “Farm2fork dialogue organized by AgroAfrica, AFDB, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) in collaboration with the Kwara state Government.

The theme of the two day workshop is “eliminating the economic impediments to a prosperous commodity agribusiness.”

In a remark Chief Executive Officer (CEO) AgroNigeria/AgroAfrica Richard -Mark Mbaram said that Nigeria has a mild state of emergency on its economy in the area of agribusiness,Mbaram added that the ongoing closure of Nigeria’s land borders amounts to looking at the face of saboteurs and draw a line.

He added that “but there is a need for more practical steps by the Buhari government,” saying that “if we look at the Chinese example of border closure leading to their industrialization. They turned on their people for reorientation and that is what they called cultural revolution.

“Nigeria needs to do the same by doing away with prodigal culture. We are still faced with a deficit of meeting the demands of agro realities. This meeting therefore, is an engagement to proffer solution to agric deficits in our ecosystem.”

To President AFAN Kabir Ibrahim border closure “is an encouragement for the local farmers. We don’t need to call people from outside the country to teach us what to do on agric.”

Mallam Ibrahim, who was represented by his vice Chief Daniel Okafor added that “today people are into dry season farming because the price of rice is competitive in the market.”

In his goodwill message, Senior Special Assistant to AFDB President on Industrialisation Prof Oyebanji Oyeyinka said that “there is always a time in every nation’s history to make a turning-point. We believe that Africa should not be importing food; we believe Africa should not also be exporting its raw materials rather it should be processing them locally. As a result Africa should not suffer malnutrition.”