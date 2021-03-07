African Bar Association (AFBA) has urged U.S President, Joe Biden, to intervene and stop the extradition of Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab, detained in Cape Verde.

The diplomat was detained on the Cape Verdean Island of Sal during the administration of former U.S President, Donald Trump.

Saab on June 12, traveled from Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, to the Iranian capital of Tehran, but his plane had made a refuelling stop in Cape Verde where he was detained on allegations of money laundering.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, President of AFBA, Mr. Hannibal Uwaifo described Saab’s detention as controversial, illegal and a violation of international law and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocols.

“No Red Notice had been issued at the time of the detention. It was only issued the next day June 13, 2020. Neither on the day of his arrest, nor eight months later, has any evidence of the supporting arrest warrant issued by the US been provided to Ambassador Saab or his defence team. The Red Notice was cancelled on June 25, 2020, yet Cape Verde continued to unlawfully detain Saab until an extradition request from the US arrived a week later,” Uwaifo said.

The AFBA president said Saab enjoyed diplomatic immunity due to his status as a Special Envoy of Venezuela and that he was in possession of identification documents which were ignored by Cape Verdean officials.

“It is the view of the AFBA that the administrative and judicial decisions taken by Cape Verde to extradite him to the U.S is not in compliance with the African Charter on Human and Peoples Right. The AFBA understands from its investigations that the allegations brought against Saab by the U.S is being challenged, which in our respectful opinion should put Cape Verde on the side of caution,” Uwaifo said.