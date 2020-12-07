From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on African leaders to defend and preserve the agreed rules of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Buhari also said any form of abuse of the rules that undermined the continental borders and affect the markets could be a recipe for strained trade relations, disorder, regional and geopolitical tensions and reduced economic growth.

Buhari made the call during the 13th extraordinary summit of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government which held virtually.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, thanked President Muhamadou Issoufou for his tireless and outstanding efforts as champion leader of the AFCTA process.

Buhari recalled the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, the 1980 Plan of Action and the Abuja Treaty of 1991 establishing the African Economic Community. The president added that the trail of the milestones ultimately gave the continent, the regional economic communities, which in turn, have provided the foundational platform for the formation of AFCTA.

“On the basis of the foregoing and in view of Nigeria’s strategic role in our collective effort to build the “Africa we Want,” the Nigerian government has taken bold and definitive steps to ratify the AFCTA. It is, however, pertinent to remind us of the need to defend and preserve agreed rules we are putting in place to ensure there is no breakdown or abuse of the rules-based continental free trade framework. We must therefore work assiduously to encourage probity, transparency and promote a shared and inclusive prosperity for all Africans,” Buhari said.

The president further said Nigeria was keenly aware of her role in deepening intra-African trade and making it a success.