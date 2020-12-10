By Charles Nwaguji and Merit Ibe

The National Association of Chambers of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture (NACCCIMA) has called on manufacturers to improve on the quality of goods to make them compete internationally.

The Association made the call in view of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement which is billed to start in January.

National President, Saratu Iya-Aliyu, made the remark at the ongoing 2020 Lagos international Trade Fair, organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Iya-Aliyu also urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts at going development of infrastructure in this region as the improvement in power, road and rail will significantly improve the conduct of business in the zone, improve the economy and country at large.

The NACCCIMA boss applauded the Chamber for organising the fair despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, noting that the theme of this year’s fair which is “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value” is a confirmation of the determination to maintain the mission of the fair for over three decades. She admitted that the emergence of COVID-19 has made it a very difficult year for the global economy and Nigeria as private sector operators and businesses have been negatively impacted in addition to the #Endsars protests and loss of lives, government and private properties.

While sympathising with the people of Lagos State over the EndSARS damages and applauding efforts to rebuild the state, she commended the resolve of the state government to support small businesses (SMEs) through different strategies including digital training and the Lagos State Trust Fund (LSTF) for businesses which are steps in right direction, which we hope to open up opportunities for youths.”

“The unexpected emergence of COVID-19 has resulted in movement of businesses to online and digital platforms which has now become the new normal. It has forced business operators to take a fresh look at conducting business with the aid of technology as we continue to take precautionary measures on the effects of the pandemic and work to stop the spread of the virus and its effect on the economy.

“The fair which continues to attract participants from home and abroad , has proved to be a veritable platform for customers, investors, business men and women to network and expand their expertise in the geo-business and internationally. It’s a unique one: physical and virtual…”

“ Provides opportunity for online business transactions and hope participants who are physically here can take advantage of the ecosystem to participate in the fair.

Exhibitors both business men and women at the fair were enjoined to take advantage and opportunity the fair offers “as your involvement will be greatly rewarded.”