Henry Uche

Human resource experts have charged Nigerian to focus on opportunities and challenges in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), expected to take off in January 2021, noting that the threats, as economic experts submit varying opinions regarding Nigeria’s readiness for the continent’s market.

With the theme, “Reinvent: Exploring New Frontiers”, the President/Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM),

Wale Adediran, who spoke at the 52th annual conference of the Institute, held in Lagos at the weekend called on Nigerians not to be swayed by any perceived or obvious threat, but to focus on opportunities embedded in AFCFTA.

According to him, capacity building should be the driving force for HR practitioners across the continent, hence the need to understand the peculiarities in intra- continental human resource management, principles and practices. He called on African HR practitioners to collaborate to make Africa the envy of other continents through Superior HR/Customers Services to achieve the dreams of AFCFTA.

He added that it was needful for Nigeria to identify its competitive edge and expand its knowledge base and architecture, get the basis right to deliver Superior HR/ Customers Services for national and regional growth and development.

“This is a platform to up our game where we have competitive advantage, Africa can be the centre for skills and competence where we export professional services, am not after protectionism but opportunities. The roles of HR practitioners is indispensable at this time, Africa HR partnership will make huge impact in the continent, so we must not entertain fear, we have got a lot to offer in AFCFTA,” he asseverated.