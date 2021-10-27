Stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime industry are set to converge on Apapa for the maiden Port Industry Town Hall Meeting billed October 28, 2021.

The event which is being organised by JournalNG aims at seeking ways of collaboration to position the ports for better participation of Nigeria in the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA regime.

With the theme: “Towards Hitch Free Port Operations in Nigeria,” organisers say it is aims at x-raying procedures, infrastructures and logistics for trade facilitation and ease of doing business in the country from the port setting.

According to Ismail Aniemu, Publisher of JournalNG, it will be an assemblage of government agencies, regulatory bodies, service providers, terminal operators, shipping companies, freight forwarders, haulage operators and others.

The meeting will afford stakeholders a common platform to review port procedures, identify Impediments to seamless and cost effective cargo movements.

