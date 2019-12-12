Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria would commence the issuance of visa on arrival to holders of African passports as from january 2020 as part of measures to promote free movement and facilitate the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Nigeria had signed the free trade agreement deal in July in a bid to boost inter-state trade among African countries.

A statement by Femi Adesina, a spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari quoted the Nigerian leader as saying the country would bring down all barriers to encourage trade and commerce in line with the AfCFTA agreement.

Buhari states this in Egypt on Wednesday during the opening session of the ongoing Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa.

According to Buhari, Africa must take its destiny in its hands by minimizing reliance on donor funding for the execution of peace, security and development projects.

Buhari noted that in order to realize the Pan-African vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful continent driven by its citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena, barriers that hinder free movement must be dismantled.

“In Nigeria have already taken the strategic decision to bring down barriers that have hindered the free movement of our people within the continent by introducing the issuance of visa at the point of entry into Nigeria to all persons holding passports of African countries with effect from January, 2020.

Buhari also called for massive investment in transportation infrastructure saying this was necessary for African economic resurgence as it would facilitate the African Free Trade Area Agreement.