The Head Coach of Taifa Stars of Tanzania, Emmanuel Amuneke has denied statements linked to him about Nigeria’s early exit in the AFCON in Egypt later in the year.

The gaffer, who spoke to footballlive.ng said: “As far as I’m concerned, I never granted such interview, besides the Super Eagles of Nigeria is not even in our group not to talk of making such statement.

“I am a proud Nigerian, but presently I work in Tanzania, so I don’t know where this fictitious story is emanating from, in as much as I respect the media, some of them should be ready to disseminate the right information, rather than mislead the public with false information.

“I am saying it that there is no iota of truth in that report, besides I never granted such an interview.”