Emma Njoku

Nigeria has moved to the 33rd position in the FIFA World ranking, following the Super Eagles’ third-place finish at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

In the latest FIFA rankings released yesterday, Nigeria climbed 12 places from the 45th position in June, having amassed 1481 points.

After finishing second in the group stage, Gernot Rohr’s men dumped out five-time African champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, in the Round of 16 and went on to defeat 1996 champions, the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the quarterfinal.

After losing to eventual winners, the Desert Foxes of Algeria, in the semifinal, the Super Eagles clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, in the third/fourth-place playoff, to claim their eighth bronze medal in the tournament.

Nigeria, however, remains third in Africa behind Senegal (20th), who won the silver medal in the continental tournament in Egypt and Tunisia (29th), who finished fourth in the competition.

Reigning African Champions, the Desert Foxes of Algeria moved up 28 places to 40th position and fourth in Africa, while Morocco (41st) placed fifth.

Belgium remained the top-ranked team in the world, while Brazil is second and France third.