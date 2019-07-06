Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles for making progress in the African Cup of Nations, Egypt 2019, after what he described as “a delightful win” over the Cameroonian football team.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari recognises the hard work, team spirit and sportsmanship the boys have exhibited in the tournament, which are good signs for a team destined to excel.

“With yet more hurdles to scale before lifting the diadem, the president urges the team and their handlers to remain focused and determined, assuring them of the fervent prayers and support of all Nigerians,” the statement read.