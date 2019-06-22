Stoke City forward, Saido Berahino believes the Nigeria players are over-confident ahead of tomorrow’s Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash between Nigeria and Burundi.

The former England U21 sensation revealed that the Swallows are capable of causing an upset when they face the Super Eagles because not much is known about the team.

Burundi have qualified for their first Africa Cup of Nations after decades of trying and not being successful.

‘’We are lucky to qualify, and we have to take advantage of the opportunity, and our chance that many do not know anything about us, which may help us to win,” Berahino told reporters at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“It is a great honour for my entire country, the people of Burundi were very happy and we have to be happy again.’’

He added : “The Nigerian players are convinced that they will win as a strong team, but we will not let them do that, we will do our best to win tomorrow.

“The most beautiful thing about football is that it is full of surprises, which is what we are trying to exploit and we will take things step by step.’’

Burundi are the least placed team in the FIFA rankings in Group B, sitting at position 134.