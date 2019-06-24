The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has picked Odion Ighalo’s lone strike in Nigeria 1-0 win against Burundi as the best goal of match-day-2 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ighalo, who came in as a substitute for Paul Onuachu in the 73rd minute netted the strike four minutes later.

The Shanghai Shenhua of China forward received an exquisite back-heeled pass from Ola Aina and curled the ball home from inside the box.

“7 goals to choose from, but only one got our goal of the day accolade – @ighalojude of @NGSuperEagles ⚽️,” reads a tweet on CAF’s official website.

Ighalo was top scorer in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers with seven goals, one more than Burundi striker, Fiston Abdoul-Razak.

The former Watford star will look to earn his first start of the competition, when the Super Eagles face the Syli Nationale of Guinea in their next game on Wednesday at the Alexandria. Stadium.