John Mikel Obi has revealed that he could retire from the national team after AFCON 2019.

The Super Eagles captain added he will like to go into full time business after retirement. He also said he will consider returning to football in the future as a coach.

Mikel spoke in an interview regarding his future with the national team.

“I don’t know …, I’m not going to put certainty, but I think, maybe, yes, maybe it’s my last one,” he admitted without much conviction.

“I’d like to go every year and see how I feel. Obviously the young players are coming up. I think before the next one comes up, I’ll be 34, I think this is my last. It’s going be my last one, but I’m not 100 per cent sure. I don’t want to be one of those who over-stay their welcome. I’ll leave when I feel the time is right. I think this is probably my last one. Let’s hope we can make it count.”

The ex-Middlesbrough centre-man also spoke about life after football, if he would be going into coaching.

“Life after football? I don’t know to be honest. I’ll like to do business because I’m a business guy, I’ll like to do a lot of things.