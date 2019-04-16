Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Super Eagles’ goalie and trainer, Ike Shorunmu has advised the national team to take seriously all their group opponents at the forthcoming AFCON 2019 competition slated to kick off in June.

Against the backdrop of the Super Eagles drawing Guinea, Burundi and debutants Madagascar, the Korea/Japan Super Eagles’ shot stopper opined that all qualified teams are potential winners of the tournament.

“Though a lot of people have celebrate the AFCON 2019 draw but we must also realise that our opponents have pedigree and can pose danger to our campaign in Egypt.

“After the draw last Friday, a check at the qualifiers revealed Guinea finished tops in Group H ahead of Cote d’Ivoire with 12 points, Burundi and Magadascar also placed second in their various groups with 10 points behind Mali and Senegal respectively.

“We must be battle-ready for the teams and avoid upsets when hostilities begin in Egypt later in June,” the former Besiktas of Turkey star charged.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr also corroborated Shorunmu’s view saying: “It is a tough group and we have to be at our best and our fittest. Guinea has a young, tough team and we will have to be at our best against them.

“Burundi eliminated Gabon even with their Pierre Aubameyang. Madagascar was the first team to qualify. It would be a great showpiece of football but it is important for our players to avoid injuries as the season heads towards the end.”