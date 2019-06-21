The Nigeria Football Federation has informed that the Super Eagles will train behind closed doors in their last two workouts before their Africa Cup of Nations opener against Burundi.

The training sessions will hold at the training pitch of the Arab Academy of Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, Alexandria, starting from 1700 hours each day to enable manager Gernot Rohr go through his tactics without prying onlookers, the media and fans would be allowed to witness only the first 15 minutes of each session yesterday and today.

The team’s first official press conference of the 2019 AFCON will hold at the Press Conference Hall of the Alexandria Stadium from 2-2.30pm today.

Saturday’s tie would be the first meeting between Nigeria and Burundi.

The Super Eagles beat the Swallows 2-0 in a AFCON qualifier back in 1999 and drew goalless in Ouagadougou, but the results were annulled after Nigeria was awarded the hosting rights for the 2000 AFCON.