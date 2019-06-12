Super Eagles squad to the forthcoming AFCON 2019 in Egypt is worth €195.95 million (N78 billion).

According to the latest market values published by transfermarkt.com, Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi and Henry Onyekuru are worth more than the remaining 19 players combined.

The most expensive player, Ndidi, worths €35 million, followed by Villarreal’s Chukwueze at €30 million and Arsenal winger, Alex Iwobi, €25 million. At €13 million each, Everton’s Henry Onyekuru and Sporting Charleroi’s Victor Osimhen are joint fourth on the list.

The average value of a player in Gernot Rohr’s squad is €8.52 million, with Chelsea’s Ola Aina the most expensive defender (€10 million), Ndidi most expensive midfielder and Chukwueze the costliest attack-minded player. Of the 10 most valuable Nigerian players, six are on the books of clubs in Europe’s top five leagues.

Nigeria’s squad transfer values are as follows:

1) Wilfred Ndidi – €35m

2)Samuel Chukwueze – €30m

3) Alex Iwobi – €25m

4) Henry Onyekuru – €13m

5)Victor Osimhen – €13m

6) Ahmed Musa – €12m

7) Ola Aina – €10m

8) Samuel Kalu – €10m

9) Odion Ighalo – €9m

10) Oghenekaro Etebo – €7m

11) Paul Onuachu – €6m

12) Kenneth Omeruo – €5m

13) Troost-Ekong – €4m

14) Obi Mikel – €3.5m

15)Chidozie Awazeim – €3.5m

16) Moses Simon – €3m

17) Leon Balogun – €2m

18) John Ogu – €1.5m

19) Francis Uzoho – €1m

20) Jamilu Collins – €0.9m

21) Daniel Akpeyi – €0.7m

22)Abdullahi Shehu – €0.7m

23)Ikechukwu Ezenwa – €0.15m