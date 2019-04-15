The Super Eagles would pitch their tent in host country Egypt in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations after being handed a relatively fair draw on Friday night in Cairo, AOIFootball.com reports.

Having been placed as one of the top-seeded teams, the Eagles were drawn in Group B alongside two debutants, Burundi and Madagascar whilst Guinea who are being coached by Paul Put complete the Group B pairing.

Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick confirmed that the Eagles are expected to arrive in Cairo on the 9th of June.

The Gernot Rohr-led boys recovered from a slow start to top Group E qualification group to reach the tournament with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed that an International friendly match with rivals Ghana have been lined up for Nigeria before the team’s departure for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June.

Speaking shortly after the conclusion of the Nations Cup draw in Egypt tonight, Rohr said the match will hold in Nigeria while another friendly likely against Senegal comes up before the start of the competition in the North Africa country.