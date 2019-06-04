Super Eagles players will earn N1.8 million for each match at the group stage and will earn a staggering and N5.4 million if they qualify for Round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON in Egypt, reports Bestchoicesports.com.ng.

However, it was gathered that unlike Russia 2018 World Cup, Super Eagles players would not be paid their match bonuses ahead of the AFCON, which will kick off in Egypt in less than three weeks.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Communications Director, Ademola Olajire, dropped this hint in a telephone interview with.

Olajire stated that the players and the technical crew would be paid their bonuses and allowances during the competition, adding that the country’s football ruling body has no plan to pay the players upfront the way they did before the 2018 World Cup.

Vintage Sports recalls that members of the Super Eagles received all their entitlements two weeks before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The move was to forestall incidence of bonus rows, which have embarrassed Nigeria and other African Nations at the international competitions in the past.

Olajire told Vintage Sports that each player would receive $5,000 for every win at the group stage of the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, while each of them will receive $15,000 for victory in the Round of 16. The package will however increase if the team progress beyond that stage of the competition.

“The players stand the chance to make more money this time because of the new format. Whoever is going to play in the final must be ready to play at least seven matches to lift the trophy,” Olajire Olajire said.

Recall that the Super Eagles boycotted training before their second round game against France at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil due to unpaid bonuses and allowances.

Nigeria are in Group B of the 2019 AFCON alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar with their centre in Alexandria Egypt.