Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is focusing attention on the duo of Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho and Brighton defender, Leon Balogun has he looks set to omit name his final list for the upcoming African Cup of Nation in Egypt.

The Franco-German coach is currently drilling the team at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta state ahead Saturday’s pre-tournament friendly against Zimbabwe.

Rohr in an interview monitored on Channels Sports hinted that he would use game to gauge Iheanacho and Balogun’s fitness before jetting out to Egypt.

In his words: The team spirit is high. We are ready to take on any team and the players know what is at stake.

“ We are currently building up for Saturday friendly against Zimbabwe. After the game, I will be dropping two more players from the 25-man list. I’m currently focusing on Balogun and Iheanacho. It’s been a while I see them play. Balogun missed out for his club side due Injury while Iheanacho is yet to convince the fans. I will be focusing on the duo. I have no choice than to feature them in the game. Their performances will determine my decision. I hope everything goes out fine for them,” he stated.