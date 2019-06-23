Odion Ighalo’s late goal gave Nigeria victory over a stubborn Burundi sid, last night, in the first Group B game at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations holding in Egypt last night

Gernot Rohr’s charges did really well to contain the plucky underdogs amidst a foray of missed chances with Daniel Akpeyi providing some saves to keep the three-time champions’ respect.

Samuel Chukwueze wowed the watching fans with some eye-catching solo runs, but the Burundian defence remained resolute as the first period gradually fizzled out.

Ahmed Musa came on for captain Obi Mikel as the Super Eagles sought to break down their resilient opponents and the Al Nassr man was quick to join the flow, darting through the left to put in a really decent cross, but the chance went begging.

The breakthrough eventually arrived after the introduction of Odion Ighalo, who feasted on Ola Aina’s lay-off to beat goalkeeper Njonathan, much to the ecstasy of the watching fans, handing Nigeria three points to build on.

Yesterday’s victory was the first time Nigeria has won her Nations Cup opening game since 2006.

The Super will clash with the National Elephants of Guinea in their second match on Wednesday before taking on Madagascar in their last group game on June 30.