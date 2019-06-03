Monica Iheakam

Former Chelsea star Mikel Obi, is one of the early arrivals, as Super Eagles Asaba camp officially opened in preparation for the forthcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Mikel, who is making a return to the national team after a one -year self imposed sabbatical, is joined by Leon Balogun, Jamilu Collins , Moses Simeon and Chidozie Awaziem.

Also in camp are ; Samuel Kalu, Oghenekaro Etebo, Semi Ajayi,John Ogu and Victor Osimhen.

Goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, as well as Ola Aina , Henry Onyekuru, Paul Onachu and Chukwueze all reported to duty at Asaba Sunday evening. Nigeria will confront Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on June 8 before departing the next day for Egypt for their final camp ahead of the tournament.

The Eagles’ last pre-tournament friendly is against Senegal, billed for the Ismailia Stadium on June 16.

The AFCON 2019 is billed to take place in Egypt from the 21st of June to the 20th of July.