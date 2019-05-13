Super Eagles’ Captain, John Mikel Obi is set to return to the fold after more than a year absence from the squad, Bestchoicesports.com.ng reported.

Rohr is in England to meet with Mikel Obi, his captain ahead of next month’s Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.

“The coach will begin to have a closer relationship with his captain and that’s the main reason behind his trip to England.

“The team also need the personality of Mikel, both on and off the pitch.

“Do you know if we need five sets of tracksuits, Mikel will get the NFF leadership to meet that need?

“Without him, we may at best get two sets of tracksuits.

“He’s a leader respected by both the players and officials,” a top official told Bestchoicesports.com.ng.

Mikel Obi last played for the Eagles at the 2018 World Cup against Argentina in Saint Petersburg.

His long absence had fuelled speculations he had quit international football, but the player himself came out to debunk this.

There were strong indications he will lead the country at the AFCON in Egypt next month. Incidentally, he made his AFCON debut at the 2006 edition also staged in Egypt.

Meanwhile, there were indications that Mikel may remain in England, with reports that both Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday were courting his signature.