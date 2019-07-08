Captain John Mikel Obi has vowed to make his last Africa Cup of Nations one to remember for Nigeria and believes his presence in the squad could be a crucial factor in their bid for success.

The midfielder, 32, concedes this will certainly be his last appearance on the continental showpiece event and possibly for his country.

“It’s been an amazing ride for me in the national team,” Mikel told BBC Sport.

“Thirteen years I think is enough. I’ve won trophies, I’ve had a lot of a mazing time. I think it’s time for these young guys to carry on.

“I’m mostly here in Egypt to support the young guys and make sure they’re on the right track.