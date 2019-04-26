With less than two months to the commencement of this year African Cup of Nations, Nigeria Football Federation has received a whopping $260,000 (N93.6m) from the Confederation of African football (CAF) to aid preparations for the tournament, BSNSports.com.ng can report.

The African soccer governing body confirmed that the 24 participating teams have been paid in order to boost their preparations.

The aim of the advance payment is to help federations or associations with smaller budgets to meet the expenses of their preliminary preparations. However, the amounts will be deducted from the premiums to be received by each country at the end of the tournament.

The premiums ranges between US$ 4.5 million for the eventual champions and US$ 475,000 for the teams that will be eliminated at the group stage.