The Super Eagles captain has admitted that his team were fortunate to find the back of the net against a ‘very organised’ Burundi side

captain John Obi Mikel was full of praise for Burundi’s display in what was a keenly contested Group B opener at the Alexandria Stadium.

Olivier Niyungeko’s men produced an inspiring performance against Nigeria in what was their first ever Afcon match.

Having qualified for the continental showpiece without a single defeat from a group which had the likes of Mali and Gabon, the Swallows truly proved in the game that their feat in the qualifiers wasn’t a fluke.