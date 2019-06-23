Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel was full of praise for Burundi’s display in what was a keenly contested Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener at the Alexandria Stadium.
Olivier Niyungeko’s men produced an inspiring performance against Nigeria in what was their first ever Afcon match.
Having qualified for the continental showpiece without a single defeat from a group which had the likes of Mali and Gabon, the Swallows truly proved in the game that their feat in the qualifiers wasn’t a fluke.
