Emma Jemegah

With Alexandria city, Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ first three qualification matches venue being tagged as ‘Prostitution city’ Nigerian ladies are bracing up to display their wares, especially during the AFCON finals.

Daily Sunsports was at the Egyptian embassy at the Buzi Close, Off Maitama during the week to witness the upsurge of Nigerians desirous of obtaining travel document for the football fiesta slated to start from June 21.

It was observed that among the motley of crowd at the embassy on Monday morning when Daily Sun visited, there were more ladies jostling to be attended to at the embassy.

One of the applicants, who gave his name as Usman lamented that the relocation of the visa section in Lagos to Abuja contributed largely to the huge crowd being witnessed at the embassy. He’s also not ruling out desperation of Nigerians, especially the ladies to export their trade, commercial sex to Alexandria known for its tourism potentials.

One of the ladies, who refused to give her name reacted angrily to Daily Sunsports’ query on the reason for the large number of girls seen on the queue, battling to obtain visa at this time.

“What is your concern if there are more ladies trying to get visa to Egypt than men? Everybody has his or her reason for travelling. There are many business opportunities in Alexandria at this period because it’s a tourist centre and it coincided with the AFCON where millions of people will be visiting,” she retorted.