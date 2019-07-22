Organisers of the number one sporting award in Nigeria, Nigerian Sports Award, NSA has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for winning the bronze at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Nigerian team on Wednesday, defeated their Tunisian counterpart by a lone goal in the third-place match held at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, courtesy of an early strike from Odion Ighalo to claim the bronze medal at the tournament.

Ighalo’s strike in the 3rd minute was his 5th goal of the competition which equals the record set by late Rashidi Yekini who was until this tournament the only player to have scored the same number of goals for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking shortly after the match, The Executive Director, Nigerian sports award, Kayode Idowu hailed the team for their performance in the competition, noting that such feat is worthy of commendation given that the team had missed out on the last two editions of the tournament held in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon respectively.

“I must give kudos to the Super Eagles for the victory over Tunisia which has earned it the bronze medal at this year’s competition. This is a feat that deserves praise especially for a team that has not played in the last two editions of this tournament since they last won it in 2013. “Though it was a modest performance on the part of the team, I believe the team and the entire coaching crew should be given some credit for giving their inputs which earned us a third place trophy. For me, I see a great future ahead of the team provided lessons learnt from their exit at the competition are applied where necessary”, he said.