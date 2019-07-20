Organisers of Nigerian Sports Award (NSA) has congratulated the Super Eagles for winning the bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The Nigerian team, on Wednesday, defeated their Tunisian counterpart by a lone goal in the third-place match held at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, courtesy of an early strike from Odion Ighalo to claim the bronze medal at the tournament.

Ighalo’s strike in the third minute was his fifth goal of the competition which equals the record set by late Rashidi Yekini, who was until this year’s tournament the only player to have scored the same number of goals for Nigeria at the AFCON.

Speaking shortly after the match, the Executive Director, NSA, Kayode Idowu, hailed the team for their performance at the competition and noted that such feat is worthy of commendation, given that the team had missed out on the last two editions of the tournament.

“I must give kudos to the Super Eagles for the victory over Tunisia, which has earned it the bronze medal at this year’s competition.

“Though it was a modest performance on the part of the team, I believe the team and the entire coaching crew should be given some credit for giving their inputs which earned us a third place trophy. For me, I see a great future ahead of the team, provided lessons learnt from their exit at the competition are applied where necessary,” he said.