Bolaji Okunola

Ex-international, Obafemi Martins has warned coach Gernot Rohr never to rely on John Obi Mikel, Ahmed Musa and other legs in the forthcoming African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Martins who represented Nigeria in three consecutive AFCON tournament, said it’s high time young lads are given a chance to showcase their talents in the bi-annual competition.

The 34 years old striker who netted 19 goals in 42 appearances during his days with the team told Sun Sports he would be glad to see the Franco-German coach rely on fresh legs during the tournament.

“I am glad Rohr listed some young boys in his AFCON provisional squad, but we all know listing them is not as important as featuring them.

“ I will urge him to rely on the boys. They are very energetic and are willing to make name. The old boys have done so well by writing their name in gold in previous AFCON tournament. I will be glad to see the coach bank on new players while the experienced ones put them through on the field of play.

“The most important thing is to see the coach relying on them. It will help build the confidence of the boys. Aside that, I’m glad we have a young squad like other African countries, and lets hope they play the game of their lives in Egypt.” he opined.

Daily SunSports checks revealed Mikel, Musa and Omeruo remain the old legs on Rohr’s 25-man provisional list. The trio won gold at the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.