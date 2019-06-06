Nigeria international midfielder, John Ogu is relishing rejoining his Super Eagles teammates in Asaba where they are preparing for the forthcoming AFCON 2019 which kicks off in Egypt on June 21st.

Ogu is part of the 25-man Super Eagles’ provissional squad currently in camp in Asaba with the big midfielder expressing his joy by tweeting, ‘The clan is back together again’.

Ogu, 31, who was one of the early arrivals in camp, had earlier tweeted that ‘The hard work starts now’ following one of the team’s training sessions.

The versatile player who can also play in the central defence recently bid farewell to Israeli side, Hapoel Be’er Sheva after five seasons at the Ligat Haal club where he won three league titles, amongst others.

It will be Ogu’s first AFCON appearance with the Super Eagles if the Turkey-bound player makes the final 23-man squad. He was part of the Eagles team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.