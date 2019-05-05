Paul Erewuba

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, is keen to draft Villarreal of Spain striker, Samuel Chukwueze into his squad to this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The Eagles’ gaffer is monitoring the activities of the Flying Eagles currently on training tour in Germany as he is planning to include, at least, one of their outstanding players in his squad list for the continental football fiesta billed to kick off in June.

Given the situation as it is now, Chukwueze is a candidate to be in the traveling party to Egypt next month, while Enyimba duo Valentine Ozornwafor and Ikouwem Udo trained with the Super Eagles in March.

‘’We are following the U20s that are currently in Germany to prepare for the World Cup. I do not forbid taking one or two players from this group for my list,’’ said Rohr to Goal.com France.

‘’We also communicate with the U23s, who are preparing for the qualification of the Olympic Games, as well as the regular contacts with our injured players. The state of mind is still 100 percent focused on the AFCON.’’

Rohr is backing Chukwueze to be one of the revelations of the Africa Cup of Nations, provided that he is allowed to feature in the tournament by Villarreal.

The German added : ‘’He can become a very good player, indeed, but we have a problem with Villarreal, who does not want him to play the two competitions – the AFCON with us and the U20 World Cup.

‘’We must see how we can solve this because he has not had much rest for two years. We must preserve his health.’’

Allnigeriasoccer.com understands that Rohr sent one of his foreign assistants, Nabil Trabelsi to watch the Flying Eagles test game against SC Freiburg, on Tuesday.