Nigeria’s Manager, Gernot Rohr has hinted that Villarreal new kid on the block, Samuel Chukwueze will be deployed as an impact substitute at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which begins in Egypt today.

The Diamond Academy product is the only player named in the Super Eagles 23-man squad yet to make his competitive debut for the national team, earning his three caps in friendly matches.

In Nigeria’s star-studded attack that contains the likes of Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa and Samuel Kalu, it was always going to be a difficult task for Chukwueze to earn a starting spot.

However, Rohr had revealed that the left-footed right winger would be one of his secret weapons.

‘’Rohr has highlighted that a 20-year-old youngster, Samuel Chukwueze, who plays in one of the Spanish teams will be one of his surprises,’’ wrote goal.com.

Of his 12 appearances as a substitute for Villarreal last season, Chukwueze scored once against Levante in La Liga and set up a goal against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League.