Bolaji Okunola

Alexandria, city for Super Eagles’ group game for the upcoming African Cup of Nation in Egypt has been tagged: “prostitute city”, SportingSun has gathered.

According to researchgate.net, the ancient city remains the origin of prostitution in the North Africa country. Prostitution started in the city during the First World War. Till now, it is known for commercial sex industry, as streetwalking became more common among married women.

As famous footballers jet into the town ahead of the bi-annual tournament, it was also gathered various call girls can be spotted in famous or expensive resorts in Alexandria with the aim of relinquishing half their pay to the owner.

Nigeria, the three times African champions last visited the town during the semifinal cracker of the Egypt 2006 African Cup of Nations. Courtesy of Didier Drogba’s goal, the team lost narrowly to arc rival, Cote’Ivoire.

The Gernot Rohr tutored team is billed to storm the Egyptian foremost city with 23 soccer stars and thousands of supporters after Saturday’s warm up game against Zimbabwe in Asaba, Delta State.

On June 17, the Super Eagles are expected to arrive Alexandria, the venue of their Group B games.

They open their campaign with Burundi on June 22 before clashes against Guinea and Madagascar on June 26 and June 30 respectively.